VIBE (VIBE) Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. VIBE has a total market cap of $314,485.70 and $1,201.64 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

