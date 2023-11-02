Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.00

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on VTXPF. Barclays dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,090 ($25.43) to GBX 1,880 ($22.88) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
Victrex Price Performance
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
Further Reading
