Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.00

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTXPF. Barclays dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,090 ($25.43) to GBX 1,880 ($22.88) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTXPF

Victrex Price Performance

About Victrex

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.