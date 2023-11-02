Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Vita Coco updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.15. Vita Coco has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $33.29.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,870.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,486.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 750,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,714.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,755. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.