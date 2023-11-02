Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Insider Peter Osborne Acquires 8,574 Shares of Stock

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Osborne acquired 8,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$14,815.87 ($9,436.86).

Peter Osborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, Peter Osborne acquired 6,700 shares of Vita Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$11,591.00 ($7,382.80).

Vita Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Vita Life Sciences Increases Dividend

About Vita Life Sciences

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Vita Life Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a healthcare company, engages in formulating, packaging, distributing, and selling vitamins and supplements in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. The company also offers various minerals, herbs, and superfoods. In addition, it provides products for therapeutic areas, such as nervous system; nutritional products and nutritional oils; immunity; hair, skin, and nails; liver and digestion; weight management; cardiovascular health; pain and inflammation; men, women, and children's health; antioxidant; and bones and joints.

