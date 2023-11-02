Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. Vontier also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. Vontier has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $33.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth approximately $50,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $33,980,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,241,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 851,755 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

