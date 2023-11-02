Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00011732 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $116.62 million and approximately $15.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,394.58 or 1.00054508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.14344239 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $15,487,997.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

