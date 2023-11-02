Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 98000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.16.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vulcan Minerals had a negative net margin of 161.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

