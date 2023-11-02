Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1,933.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,240 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

