Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:WMC opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a current ratio of 415.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

