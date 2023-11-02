Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 97.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.

Shares of WLKP opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.47 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.31%. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,498 shares of company stock valued at $373,427.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 127.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

