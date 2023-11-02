Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.50

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Wetouch Technology Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

