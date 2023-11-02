Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after buying an additional 12,524,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,382,000 after buying an additional 1,589,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

WY stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

