WINkLink (WIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.93 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $69.63 million and $17.93 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007199 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $16,942,972.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

