Wrapped HBAR Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $313,958.96 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,539,126,479 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,539,126,478.881985 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05383026 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $237,317.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

