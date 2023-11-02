Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $8.89 billion and $1.73 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,782,377,724 coins and its circulating supply is 88,782,370,470 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,782,377,724.31023 with 88,782,370,469.7029 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10041382 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,248,865.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

