Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 11184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Xinyi Glass Stock Down 8.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.
