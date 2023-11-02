XRUN (XRUN) Price Up 75.9% This Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. XRUN has a market cap of $4.53 million and $3,443.87 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded up 75.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

