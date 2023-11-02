Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Yum China Trading Down 15.2 %

YUMC opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,130,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 6.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $225,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Yum China by 34.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 32,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

