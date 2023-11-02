Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Yum China has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $212,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on YUMC

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.