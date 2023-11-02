YUSD Stablecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.66 million and approximately $39.22 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00360401 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $40.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

