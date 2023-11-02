Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.32. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $27.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.1 %

Lam Research stock opened at $606.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $639.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.84. Lam Research has a one year low of $384.72 and a one year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

