Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Semtech in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

SMTC has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

Semtech Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $861.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 43.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 26.8% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 632,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

