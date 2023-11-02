Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lindsay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Lindsay Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $126.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.40. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $183.08.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 3,576.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lindsay by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

