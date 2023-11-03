1,017 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Purchased by Motco

Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $24.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

