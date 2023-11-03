10,252 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,026 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

