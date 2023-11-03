114 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $217.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

