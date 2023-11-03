124,223 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kimco Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in Kimco Realty by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 3,722,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,703,000 after buying an additional 991,436 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.48. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.58%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.