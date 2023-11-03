15,326 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Amedisys by 161.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $106.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

