26,857 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 106.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

