3,477 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.52.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $436.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

