6,593 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

IONS stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $834,603. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

