8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Barclays

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.26.

8X8 Trading Up 36.2 %

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,712 shares of company stock worth $183,469. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,997 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,389,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,993,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 980,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 856,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,020 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Stories

