A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 590,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 148,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $327,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,135.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $327,458.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $77,856.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,461.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,612 shares of company stock worth $753,063 over the last ninety days. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEN opened at $10.87 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $805.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on A10 Networks

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.