AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SKFRY. Barclays started coverage on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an underweight rating for the company. DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.00.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 2.9 %

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

