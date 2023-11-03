ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $467,676.77 and approximately $1,185.46 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015595 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,396.42 or 1.00096686 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000068 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $103.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

