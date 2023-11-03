abrdn plc Acquires 21,052 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Fastenal worth $24,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.6 %

FAST stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

