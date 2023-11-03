abrdn plc Buys 195,736 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,736 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.23% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $29,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at $739,130.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,600.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,577 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

