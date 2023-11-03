abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,052 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $25,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 50.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,581,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,361,000 after purchasing an additional 865,399 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at $59,634,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $34,350,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 483.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 219,953 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fox Factory news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fox Factory news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

