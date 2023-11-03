abrdn plc Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $32,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $158.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

