abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

abrdn plc grew its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.29% of Americold Realty Trust worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,169,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,912,000 after buying an additional 183,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,452,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,574,000 after buying an additional 106,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

COLD stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -209.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

