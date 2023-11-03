abrdn plc Has $27.63 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $27,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $124.92 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.42 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

