abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,982 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PDD were worth $30,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in PDD in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD opened at $101.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $112.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.52.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.39.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

