abrdn plc Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 392,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,219,000. abrdn plc owned 0.31% of Fortune Brands Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

