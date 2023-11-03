abrdn plc Purchases 14,308 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $23,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.