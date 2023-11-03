abrdn plc Purchases 15,594 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

abrdn plc lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $23,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

