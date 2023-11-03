abrdn plc Purchases 36,615 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 36,615 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Shares of UBER opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

