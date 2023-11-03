abrdn plc Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $818.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $822.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $781.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,109 shares of company stock worth $29,401,642. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

