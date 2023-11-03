abrdn plc Sells 1,135 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Shares of BA stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

