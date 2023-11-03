abrdn plc Sells 29,744 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,744 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.26% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $32,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.