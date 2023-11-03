abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $26,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $130.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.